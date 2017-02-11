Today’s news – Saturday, February 11, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s quote … “Albert Boscov was truly one of the giants in the retail industry.” – Jim Boscov, speaking of his uncle in this Penn Live article, “Albert Boscov, business titan and philanthropist, dies at age 87″ –

A loaded agenda – 2-13-17 Preliminary Borough Council Meeting Agenda

Painting Parties Susquehanna Center for the Creative Arts [SCCA] February and March | Learn to paint like a master artist – Tue, February 21, 2017 | Learn to paint like Cezanne – Sat, February 25, 2017

Scary times are here | “Press freedom is under threat here in the United States, and the situation may be more dire than we realize. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has reported that at least 20 journalists have been arrested in the U.S. since August 2014.”

Talk about a “disgrace” | “Toomey: Effort to Stop Trump’s Cabinet Nominees a ‘Disgrace’” – Philadelphia Magazine

“February is African American History Month – The Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Gallery of Art, National Park Service, Smithsonian Institution and United States Holocaust Memorial Museum join in paying tribute to the generations of African Americans who struggled with adversity to achieve full citizenship in American society.” | Lesson Plans: “Put the power of primary sources to work in the classroom. Browse ready-to-use lesson plans, student activities, collection guides and research aids.”

“Henry Ossian Flipper: First African American to graduate from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1877. (64-M-221)” – The National Archives