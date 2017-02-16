Today’s news – Thursday, February 16, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.



Quote for today … “Thank you for … For worrying about reckless, and feckless, foreign policy, our security and world peace. In truth, facts do matter, truth does matter, reason does matter, science does matter, and justice for all matters!” – From a letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.



David Nikoloff now with Centric Bank – Central Penn Business Journal



At the November 28, 2016 Borough Council meeting, David Nikoloff made a presentation to the Borough Council representing AIM Advisors. “The pitch resulted in Columbia’s councillors, in a 6-0 vote, (councillor Stephanie Weisser was absent from the meeting) approving an agreement to contract AIM Advisors to conduct a feasibility study about ‘adaptive reuse of the current Columbia Borough Wastewater Treatment Facility into a natural gas production facility and user endpoint facility for vehicles.’ The Borough will pay $75,800 for the conduct of the study and the delivery of a report. The report may be ready as early as March 2017.”

This thread is at the facebook page “What’s Happening in Columbia, PA and Area” – “Heard today that Dietzs Cafe was sold to Turkey Hill Experience….How sad another part of Columbia History gone!” [NOTE: We found no listing at the County’s Recorder of Deeds Website, but … maybe the street knows!]

Thieves steal from churches, employers, clubs and FAMILY! – Lancaster Online

Columbia Borough Police Department’s 2016 statistics – Crime Watch and posted at its facebook page too

Worst drivers? Young millenials? Or all drivers? – Central Penn Business Journal

“Trump’s acting in our national interest” opines Columbia letter-to-the-editor writer in yesterday’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Deliberations about disbanding Middletown’s police department brings out citizens – FOX43TV

Not on this list | “Shrinking towns of Pennsylvania: Is yours on the list?” – Penn Live

Soon those with mental illness will be OKed to buy guns – The Chicago Tribune

The elected public officials in the House of Representatives rolled over to the NRA’s wishes two weeks ago. – The Hill