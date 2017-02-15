17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Wednesday, February 15, 2016

In Uncategorized on February 15, 2017 at 6:44 am

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “We’ve chosen to homeschool our children, and we pay for our own curriculum; we do not participate in any way, nor do we wish to participate in any way, with the public school system, as we disagree with it both in principle and practice. In the age of fairness, in the age of long-sought-after social justice, why is it that I have to fund an education system that doesn’t benefit me or my family in any way?” – From a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

  • The Columbia Borough School District’s monthly board of directors’ meeting will be held on Thursday night (tomorrow) at the District Administration Center, 200 North Fifth Street. Here’s the agenda complete with links to financials and minutes from previous meetings. We applaud the availability of information available at the Website.
  • People living in school districts with huge debt services won’t benefit nearly as much if the HB 76 and SB 76, The Property Tax Independence Act is passed. And it’s doubtful that sales tax and gambling revenues will sustain the needed cash to support lavish spending addictions that some districts seem to love.

02182017-dc-lancOnly taxes and death are certain. You can talk about death at a Death Cafe!

  • OPINION – Distressing, yet refreshing at the same time. Refreshing to read the exchange of viewpoints; distressing to see the widely disparate standpoints, not all of which are based on absolute truths.

law-firmThis ad appeared in LNP – Always Lancaster last week one day. H-m-m-m!

  • February is African American History Month The Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Gallery of Art, National Park Service, Smithsonian Institution and United States Holocaust Memorial Museum join in paying tribute to the generations of African Americans who struggled with adversity to achieve full citizenship in American society.” | Lesson Plans: “Put the power of primary sources to work in the classroom. Browse ready-to-use lesson plans, student activities, collection guides and research aids.”

jenningsThomas L. Jennings became the first black American patent holder in 1821.

  • Arrogance in this statement |Well, I think that it’s been an important reminder to all Americans that we have a judiciary that has taken far too much power and become, in many cases, a supreme branch of government.” – Penn Live

