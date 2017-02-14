Today’s news – February 14, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there. Oh, yeah … today is Valentine’s Day!



Quote for today … “It will be of little avail to the people, that the laws are made by men of their own choice, if the laws be so voluminous that they cannot be read, or so incoherent that they cannot be understood … ” – James Madison, The Federalist, No. 62. As stated in the court decision mentioned in this article: “Ohio town ordered to repay every speed camera ticket issued.”



Columbia’s page one news in LNP – Always Lancaster today. Also available as a Lancaster Online Insider article.

Another quote for today … “I have a suggestion: start all over. start with ONE whole day a week with opening time at 6 or 7am! that’s what REAL markets do.” – comment following this Columbia Spy post about another standholder exodus from the Columbia Historic Market House.

Harriet Tubman, circa 1900. (Photo by Ann Ronan Pictures/Print Collector/Getty Images)

“Harriet Tubman escaped slavery to become a leading abolitionist. She led hundreds of enslaved people to freedom along the route of the Underground Railroad.” – Bio.com

“February is African American History Month – The Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Gallery of Art, National Park Service, Smithsonian Institution and United States Holocaust Memorial Museum join in paying tribute to the generations of African Americans who struggled with adversity to achieve full citizenship in American society.” | Lesson Plans: “Put the power of primary sources to work in the classroom. Browse ready-to-use lesson plans, student activities, collection guides and research aids.”

Sandusky’s son charged, arrested – The Centre Daily Times

Failing to communicate – well, it’s just not acceptable (and a bit cowardly!) | Just ask Pat Toomey “More than 3 million minutes without a Toomey Philly town hall” – Will Bunch column at Philly.com.

Improved communication | Columbia Borough will begin mailing its newsletters instead of having them delivered in The Merchandiser.

Hospital ranking reports – if you can endure scrolling through this PennLive report, you may find interesting.

One down | Flynn resigns – The Washington Post

Big guys learn slower – love legacy plans | “Yesterday, Verizon realized it’s 2017 and brought back unlimited data plans. A few years ago, major cell carriers – including Verizon – dumped unlimited data options because too many people started living that smartphone life. Aka it became really expensive to give them all endless access to the Interwebs. Fast forward to now, and smartphones are still very much a thing. And no one appreciates a data limit seven eps into “Stranger Things.” Smaller companies like T-Mobile and Sprint have been making moves on Verizon customers by offering unlimited data again. Even the “can you hear me now?” guy can’t stop talking about it. Now it looks like Verizon got the text message.” – The Daily Skimm

John Oliver’s instructional commercials – News Corpse

Playboy reconsiders | “brings nudity back” – USA Today

A second time publication of this LEGAL NOTICE appears in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster for the February 22 Zoning Hearing Board Hearing that will address a special exception for a ” group home at 443 Union Street.”