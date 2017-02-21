Today’s news – Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.



February 23 – 4 pm, The Little Mermaid Night at Hinkles

Quote for today … “We as Columbia need to get together and come up with a plan to try and stop all these drug overdoses if we give people options to get help and a easy to get to get it maybe it will help even if it only helps one person what does everyone think?” – A question leading a string at the facebook page, “You know you’re from Columbia PA if…”

Another quote for today … “The post regarding Dietz’s has been removed. A representative of the family/business stated openly there is no truth to the rumor. Question asked and answered. Thank you.” – Squashed rumor about Dietz’s Bar being sold according to this post at this facebook page: “What’s Happening in Columbia,Pa. and Area.”

It’s all good in a one point victory | 71-70 Columbia win and “Columbia has clinched a PIAA playoff berth and advances to face Trinity in the District 3 2A Semifinals.” – Cumberlink

February 16, 2016 at Columbia news, views & reviews: “This thread is at the facebook page ‘What’s Happening in Columbia, PA and Area’ – ‘Heard today that Dietzs Cafe was sold to Turkey Hill Experience….How sad another part of Columbia History gone!’ [NOTE: We found no listing at the County’s Recorder of Deeds Website, but … maybe the street knows!]

WH-A-A-T! A LEGAL NOTICE about a SPECIAL MEETING of the Public Safety Committee to hear “discussions between and among the Columbia Quick Response Service and the Susquehanna Valley Emergency Medical Service. ” NOT AT THE BOROUGH WEBSITE but in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

At the June 7, 2016 heroin “community conversation” held at the high school, the mayor “promised that Columbia’s resources would galvanize to confront the onslaught and to work with citizens to provide help for those addicted to the illness. about heroin.”

Heroin use is an addiction – though many do not appreciate that. Columbia news, views & reviews has posted this before – it is not a new phenomenon.

This full page ad is in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. Click on the graphic to learn more about the AGE TAX.

“Local volunteer firefighters are ordinary people who become hometown heroes.” – Mother Earth News

A page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster is about an upcoming ad blitz aimed at attracting volunteer fire fighters to the county’s fire departments.

How to get help | Lancaster County Drug & Alcohol Commission

Anyone remember the Silhouettes’ refrain?

What good is local government? “Not much” says this letter-to-the editor in today’s LNP – Lancaster Online.

Ah, state government – a great place to get a job | “One in 14 state government employees made the $100,000 Club roster in 2016” – Penn Live

When the school’s authorities say everything’s OK, look deeper. In Manheim Township, “Parents said they are upset with the district’s approach to the incident and said officials have not provided timely updates about the status of the student or if district policy will change moving forward.” – Lancaster Online

New York Times columnist says Lancaster County’s Buchanan will move out of the “worst President” slot.

“We’re not here for your oil.” (wink, wink) – That’s not what we heard during the campaign. – The Boston Globe