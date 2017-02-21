17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Tuesday, February 21, 2017

In Uncategorized on February 21, 2017 at 5:55 am

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

mermaid-at-hinklesFebruary 23 – 4 pm, The Little Mermaid Night at Hinkles

Quote for today … “We as Columbia need to get together and come up with a plan to try and stop all these drug overdoses if we give people options to get help and a easy to get to get it maybe it will help even if it only helps one person what does everyone think?” – A question leading a string at the facebook page, “You know you’re from Columbia PA if…”

Another quote for today …The post regarding Dietz’s has been removed. A representative of the family/business stated openly there is no truth to the rumor. Question asked and answered. Thank you.” – Squashed rumor about Dietz’s Bar being sold according to this post at this facebook page: “What’s Happening in Columbia,Pa. and Area.”

  • It’s all good in a one point victory | 71-70 Columbia win and “Columbia has clinched a PIAA playoff berth and advances to face Trinity in the District 3 2A Semifinals.” – Cumberlink
  • WH-A-A-T! A LEGAL NOTICE about a SPECIAL MEETING of the Public Safety Committee to hear “discussions between and among the Columbia Quick Response Service and the Susquehanna Valley Emergency Medical Service.” NOT AT THE BOROUGH WEBSITE but in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.
  • At the June 7, 2016 heroin “community conversation” held at the high school, the mayor “promised that Columbia’s resources would galvanize to confront the onslaught and to work with citizens to provide help for those addicted to the illness. about heroin.”
  • Heroin use is an addiction – though many do not appreciate that. Columbia news, views & reviews has posted this before – it is not a new phenomenon.

age-taxThis full page ad is in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. Click on the graphic to learn more about the AGE TAX.

  • A page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster is about an upcoming ad blitz aimed at attracting volunteer fire fighters to the county’s fire departments.

https://columbianewsandviews.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/21-library.jpg?w=346&h=268

  • What good is local government? “Not much” says this letter-to-the editor in today’s LNP – Lancaster Online.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: