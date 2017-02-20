Today’s news – Monday, February 20, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “Lügenpresse! That’s what you are.” – Comment from then-candidate for US President in this October 2016 Time Magazine article.

Arcane process | Why do political party elites get to pick who runs for office? – Lancaster Online

PHOTO SOURCE: OZY.com

“February is African American History Month – The Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Gallery of Art, National Park Service, Smithsonian Institution and United States Holocaust Memorial Museum join in paying tribute to the generations of African Americans who struggled with adversity to achieve full citizenship in American society.” | Lesson Plans: “Put the power of primary sources to work in the classroom. Browse ready-to-use lesson plans, student activities, collection guides and research aids.”

Three sisters (shoulda’ – coulda’ – woulda’) bite Well Fargo – The Los Angeles Times

Another pipeline coming through – WITF

“How to Build an Autocracy – The preconditions are present in the U.S. today. Here’s the playbook Donald Trump could use to set the country down a path toward illiberalism.” [NOTE: there’s an audio version at The Atlantic Website in case you’d like to listen while you read.] Is Smucker a “me-too” Toomey? | Letter writer in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster condemns Smucker’s “unannounced monthly telephone town halls.” This is the pattern: after they get in office, citizens’ voices no longer are important … but at election time, we’re so important. Real truth vs. fake truth | not first in the class – Penn Live Is it a nuisance tax? | Appears most school districts in Lancaster County have dropped the per capita tax. Columbia news, views & reviews searched school district Websites for per capita taxes to find information for the list. There’s a tab at the Lancaster County Association of Township Supervisors Website that ostensibly has the taxes for all county schools. It’s not current because it shows Columbia’s school district with no taxes.