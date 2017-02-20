17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Monday, February 20, 2017

In Uncategorized on February 20, 2017 at 6:30 am

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “Lügenpresse! That’s what you are.” – Comment from then-candidate for US President in this October 2016 Time Magazine article.

slaveryPHOTO SOURCE: OZY.com

  • “February is African American History Month The Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Gallery of Art, National Park Service, Smithsonian Institution and United States Holocaust Memorial Museum join in paying tribute to the generations of African Americans who struggled with adversity to achieve full citizenship in American society.” | Lesson Plans: “Put the power of primary sources to work in the classroom. Browse ready-to-use lesson plans, student activities, collection guides and research aids.”

autocracy“How to Build an Autocracy The preconditions are present in the U.S. today. Here’s the playbook Donald Trump could use to set the country down a path toward illiberalism.” [NOTE: there’s an audio version at The Atlantic Website in case you’d like to listen while you read.]

  • Is Smucker a “me-too” Toomey? | Letter writer in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster condemns Smucker’s “unannounced monthly telephone town halls.” This is the pattern: after they get in office, citizens’ voices no longer are important … but at election time, we’re so important.

