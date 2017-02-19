Today’s news – Sunday, Februray 19, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “The further a society drifts from truth the more it will hate those who speak it.” – George Orwell

Today’s second quote … “If you want to preserve … if you want to preserve democracy as we know it, you have to have a free and many times adversarial press. And without it, I am afraid that we would lose so much of our individual liberties over time. That’s how dictators get started.” – US Senator John McCain – CNN

A third quote … “I am saddened that our local legislators have joined those who claim that the press, collectively, is ‘very, very dishonest.’” – from a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Columbia Borough School District’s Per Capita Tax Information as shown at the District’s Website.

DOUBLE BLAST | Columbia School Briefs and Borough briefs from recent meetings in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

LNP – Always Lancaster editorial | “Separating fake news from fact requires effort and an open mind”

Columbia’s boy’s basketball team begins its championship hunt tomorrow night at 7:00 pm, at home, against Camp Hill.

Brokow didn’t want to be a Spicer – The New York Times

This comment follows the listing of Lancaster County’s food serving places’ inspections: “ So many of these establishments are multiple repeat offenders yet they continue to stay in business and serve their food to unsuspecting customers. I have been waiting for years for the amount of fines (if any) levied on these places to be made public, yet I’ve never seen or heard any news of fines. I wonder why that is.” – Lancaster Online



Turkey Hill store in Dallastown racks up a dozen violatons in York County inspections. – The York Daily Record / York Sunday News



Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

A mid-state senator has proposed a Senate Bill that would allow school districts to not have to advertise LEGAL NOTICES in the newspaper of general circulation. The bill lets districts distribute notices in district newspapers, local legal newspapers or “on school district, newspaper or community newspaper websites.”

BUT what if the school districts don’t have dynamic, community focused, transparent Websites?

Yet another quote of the day … Another letter-to-the-editor writer in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster says, “Fearmongering, blind loyalty to one’s party regardless of the issues, and regularly ignoring truth, science and facts seem to be the order of the day.” | We say, “Amen to that!”

And there’s this one, too! Anther extract from another letter-to-the-editor of the same publication: “Thanks to immigration groups like Church World Service and others, American citizens get the shaft while immigrants of any type get the gold mine.”

We are a nation with increasingly polarized viewpoints if the escalating number of letters-to-the-editor can be a barometer. Or maybe those on the extreme right and left sides of issues are more predisposed toward writing letters-to-the-editors?