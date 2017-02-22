Today’s news – Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “In the 19th century, Pennsylvania politician Simon Cameron famously said, ‘An honest politician is one who, when he is bought, will stay bought.’ By that criterion, Sen. Pat Toomey is an honest politician.” – from a letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. The letter writer condemned his support of the newly appointed and anointed “fundie” (and funded) Secretary of Education.

Citizens send message to “elected public servants”

Remember these “do nothings” when the next election comes in November 2018.

Spineless! | Toomey-less town hall in Allentown – Penn Live

John Baer’s column at Philly.com (and other newspapers) hits the nail on the head. He rips into government’s hiring of consultants (in this case the state) who resort to “big worditis” to restate the obvious.use You know, these are the “know-nothings” who use words like “utilize” when the average person just says “use.”

Mile markers on Route 30 – Ever noticed the astounding amount of signs that are everywhere? We are so starting to take on the appearances of a sign-cluttered major metro. But really, mile markers every 10th of a mile?

He misspeaks – and then it happens – The Independent, London

“Family First Health is a federally qualified health center (FQHC) that is accessible and community-minded.” – Family First Website

The posting of the school district’s per capita tax delinquency list at Columbia Spy (and at Columbia news, views & reviews) generated a raft of comments (over 50, so far). Wonder how loud the “hue and cry’s” would be if delinquent property tax lists for Columbia were published as the County’s now are (“December Delinquent Tax Report [Amounts are NOT certified. Total due is subject to change. Interest accrues monthly on the first day of a new month.]”)?

Did Santander “redline.” – Central Penn Business Journal

