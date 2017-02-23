17512 Columbia

Maybe we’re not alone?

In Uncategorized on February 23, 2017 at 6:49 am

google-welcomes

Google’s animated welcoming of the new planets.

Unless this is “Fake News” – “NASA Telescope Reveals Largest Batch of Earth-Size, Habitable-Zone Planets Around Single Star”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: