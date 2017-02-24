More news for Friday, February 24, 2017

Seen anyone like this in the woods?
- “Trail cameras capture masked man and, minutes later, fire on York County homeowners’ property” – FOX43-TV
- Another World War II veteran, a paratrooper and a Columbian dies. – Lancaster Online
- Return with us now to those (fundie, boring, homogeneous) days of yesterday … LGBTs will lose … pot will be out … all together now, all white now … if you’re white, you’re right.
- Constituents reject the “elected public servants” talking-down to them during the “town-hall meetings.”
- And now we have a “suckophant” for big oil as the environmental protector!
- She may be right, but it’s not the right thing to say publicly | Lancaster School District board of director said two of the 18 candidates for a vacancy appointment to the school board of directors were “head and shoulders” above the others in an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. 18 candidates stepped up for consideration!
- Helluva note: When people aren’t allowed to talk truth in the halls of the elected public servants. In California a Republican legislator was “forcibly removed from the floor” for bringing up the anti-Vietnam war record of the late Democratic lawmaker Tom Hayden.
These obituary notices appear side by side in today’s LNP -Always Lancaster. These brothers, both had disabilities, were murdered in Lancaster earlier in February.