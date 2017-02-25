Today’s news – Saturday, February 25

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.
Today’s quote … “The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.” This restaurant inspection item leads the daggone disgusting long list (16) of dining-facility food preparation items at the Cracker Barrel in York. Check it out at the State Department of Agriculture Website.
- LNP – Always Lancaster article: Marietta’s Pioneer Fire Company has the highest “per capita” number of fire calls in the county.
- Side-by-side articles on the business page in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: New Hershey chief could earn $7 million this year; Sears will cut 130 corporate jobs (almost certainly, none will be in the $ 7 million bracket and Sears chief won’t be impacted no doubt); Peoria, IL will lose jobs and tax dollars as Cat moves its headquarters to Chicago.
- It had to end! The magnificent May-like weather we’ve been blessed with will change today. “There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms today. A narrow line of thunderstorms will form along a strong cold front late this morning through the mid afternoon hours today. A few of the storms in the line could produce brief, damaging west to southwest wind gusts of around 60 mph.” according to the National Weather Service.
- But the stock market is blooming because nobody cares about the real workers in stores as long as production plants the kazillionaires at the helm are raking it in. Not a big chance this’ll continue.
- They’re just so out of touch! Elected public servants are not in touch with the citizens they’re supposed to represent. Watched long-time Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley sputter and lie through a town hall meeting on C-SPAN last night. How do these people look into the mirror? How do they look their grand kids in the eyes?
- Borough uses the Email Alert System to send notice about “Happenings at Columbia Crossing in March 2017 – Check out the following events being held at the Columbia Crossing Building located at the Columbia River Park (41 Walnut Street) in March 2017.” YET, sends Website visitors on a treasure hunt at it’s home page: March 2017 Columbia Crossing Events – View information on March 2017 events at the Columbia Crossing Building by clicking “Home”/”What’s Happening.”
- The Immigration timeline | “The US has been going through immigration policy mood swings since the American Revolution.” – The Skimm