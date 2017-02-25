Today’s news – Saturday, February 25

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s quote … “The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.” This restaurant inspection item leads the daggone disgusting long list (16) of dining-facility food preparation items at the Cracker Barrel in York. Check it out at the State Department of Agriculture Website.

LNP – Always Lancaster article: Marietta’s Pioneer Fire Company has the highest “per capita” number of fire calls in the county.

Side-by-side articles on the business page in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: New Hershey chief could earn $7 million this year; Sears will cut 130 corporate jobs (almost certainly, none will be in the $ 7 million bracket and Sears chief won’t be impacted no doubt); Peoria, IL will lose jobs and tax dollars as Cat moves its headquarters to Chicago.

It had to end! The magnificent May-like weather we’ve been blessed with will change today. “There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms today. A narrow line of thunderstorms will form along a strong cold front late this morning through the mid afternoon hours today. A few of the storms in the line could produce brief, damaging west to southwest wind gusts of around 60 mph.” according to the National Weather Service.

But the stock market is blooming because nobody cares about the real workers in stores as long as production plants the kazillionaires at the helm are raking it in. Not a big chance this’ll continue.

They’re just so out of touch! Elected public servants are not in touch with the citizens they’re supposed to represent. Watched long-time Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley sputter and lie through a town hall meeting on C-SPAN last night. How do these people look into the mirror? How do they look their grand kids in the eyes?

Borough uses the Email Alert System to send notice about “Happenings at Columbia Crossing in March 2017 – Check out the following events being held at the Columbia Crossing Building located at the Columbia River Park (41 Walnut Street) in March 2017.” YET, sends Website visitors on a treasure hunt at it’s home page: March 2017 Columbia Crossing Events – View information on March 2017 events at the Columbia Crossing Building by clicking “Home”/”What’s Happening.”

The Immigration timeline | “The US has been going through immigration policy mood swings since the American Revolution.” – The Skimm