Today’s news – Sunday, February 26, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “If people want to come here, work hard, provide for their family, play by the rules, pay their taxes — then we should let them come.” – US Representative Lloyd Smucker in a Lancaster Insider article about his meeting with members of Lancaster County’s Ag Council. Meanwhile, two letters to the editors in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster complain about Smucker’s lack of communication with constituents.

Columbia Police Department TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE

Getting rid of poop | you could just dump it into The River.

Today’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s editorial – “Bought and paid for” – is about the cash that pours from special interests into the pockets of elected public servants. The editorial asks citizens to ” … encourage you to get involved. Let your lawmakers know if you believe there’s a need for campaign finance reform.” Yeah, that’ll work!

A letter to the editor in the same newspaper says it a bit stronger as the letter writer, a senior citizen, suggests: “So, seniors, you need to start complaining to your representatives in Washington to fix this problem, or stop voting for them. If everyone has a voice, we can get this problem fixed.” That is the answer, VOTE THEM OUT!

I’m from the government & I’m here to help you | When you’re in charge – you can write your own reports – fivethirtyeight.com

Saw only one piece with no pictures from Columbia’s schools in yesterday’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s last Saturday of the month SCHOOLS section.

Tornado? Maybe – Penn Live

The Black Knight Inn in Landisville continues its streak of lousy inspections at the listing of Lancaster County’s food serving places’ inspections. – Lancaster Online



York County inspections. – The York Dispatch



Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.