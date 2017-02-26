Today’s news – Sunday, February 26, 2017

17512 Columbia

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “If people want to come here, work hard, provide for their family, play by the rules, pay their taxes — then we should let them come.” – US Representative  Lloyd Smucker in a Lancaster Insider article about his meeting with members of Lancaster County’s Ag Council. Meanwhile, two letters to the editors in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster complain about Smucker’s lack of communication with constituents.

  • Today’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s editorial – “Bought and paid for” – is about the cash that pours from special interests into the pockets of elected public servants. The editorial asks citizens to ” … encourage you to get involved. Let your lawmakers know if you believe there’s a need for campaign finance reform.”  Yeah, that’ll work!
  • A letter to the editor in the same newspaper says it a bit stronger as the letter writer, a senior citizen, suggests: “So, seniors, you need to start complaining to your representatives in Washington to fix this problem, or stop voting for them. If everyone has a voice, we can get this problem fixed.” That is the answer, VOTE THEM OUT!

  • Saw only one piece with no pictures from Columbia’s schools in yesterday’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s last Saturday of the month SCHOOLS section.

