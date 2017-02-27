17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Monday, February 27, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s quote … “You reported that ‘LNP’s request to listen in on the call was denied.’ Why was LNP’s request to listen in on the call denied?” – from a letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. The letter writer asked why the newspaper was denied access to US Representative Lloyd Smucker’s telephone town hall. [NOTE: A hastily convened telephone town hall might be a cowardly cop-out keeping alive the tenor of the predecessor.]

  • The cost of policing is a Lancaster Insider report and page one news in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. Here’s a graphic from the LNP – Always Lancaster piece. Columbia’s borough manager is quoted in the article.

cop-cost

  • In the military, R & R time following combat missions is a joy, a chance to get away from the frenetic, chaotic pace of combat and “ratchet back” to a form of normalcy. This might be what it’s like to be a US congressman as they get back to the “R&R zone” that is “inside the wire” DC. Mostly, they look at their constituents as “the enemy.”

dog-poop

royaltyRoyalty at Mardi Gras | “The people in China are told these beads are valuable and given to important Americans, that beads are given to royalty.” – The Conversation

