Today’s news – Monday, February 27, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s quote … “You reported that ‘LNP’s request to listen in on the call was denied.’ Why was LNP’s request to listen in on the call denied?” – from a letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. The letter writer asked why the newspaper was denied access to US Representative Lloyd Smucker’s telephone town hall. [NOTE: A hastily convened telephone town hall might be a cowardly cop-out keeping alive the tenor of the predecessor.]

The cost of policing is a Lancaster Insider report and page one news in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. Here’s a graphic from the LNP – Always Lancaster piece. Columbia’s borough manager is quoted in the article.

In the military, R & R time following combat missions is a joy, a chance to get away from the frenetic, chaotic pace of combat and “ratchet back” to a form of normalcy. This might be what it’s like to be a US congressman as they get back to the “R&R zone” that is “inside the wire” DC. Mostly, they look at their constituents as “the enemy.”

A tribute for Mr. B – The Reading Eagle

Lancaster County nursing home inspections – Lancaster Online

Let’s clean up … that’s the theme from several facebook strings about trash and dog poop around town – “You know you’re from Columbia PA if…”

Actually that’s a slap in the face of the little children – letter to the editor; LNP – Always Online

Royalty at Mardi Gras | “The people in China are told these beads are valuable and given to important Americans, that beads are given to royalty.” – The Conversation