More news | about the borough farm | about the Columbia Historic Market House

Due to the damage to trees caused by the severe thunderstorm last Saturday the Borough Yard Waste Facility, located at 254 Blue Lane, will be open Monday, 2/27/17 through Friday, 3/3/17 from 8:00am-5:00pm for Residents to bring yard waste to the facility. � Please note that it is your responsibility to unload your own yard waste.

SOURCE: Columbia Borough email

The Columbia Historic Market House starts off the month (March) with a class on Basket Weaving on the 5th. This is a continuation from last month for those who previously attended. Terram Olei is offering a Make & Take Essential Oils Class for Mosquito Spray, and Pet Flea & Tick spray. Cost is between $3 and $10. In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, The Columbia Historic Market House is welcoming “Fire in the Glen” on Saturday, March 12th at 11:30am. If you’re a fan or just want to listen to some good Irish/Celtic music stop in. The market house is closing out the month of March; by having their first Anime’ & Gaming Weekend. Enjoy Comi Cons or other Anime’ related characters? This event is sponsored by Moon Family Studios, who are regulars at area Comi Cons. Don’t forget the market house is open Friday, Saturday, & Sunday between 10am & 3pm. See you soon!

SOURCE: news release