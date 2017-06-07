17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Wednesday, June 7, 2017

In Everyday Living, Government, In Columbia, Lists, Opinions, People on June 7, 2017 at 7:15 am

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “More demand than originally expected is a good thing.” – Said Lancaster City’s  director of administrative services, Patrick Hopkins, in this Lancaster Online article about the pull-back in the city’s LanCity Connect, the intended residential high-speed fiberoptic broadband service. To be sure that’s true unless the pullback is due to something else.

Another quote … “The health inspections have been his biggest problem, Ilayan said. ‘I lost about 90 percent of my business.’” – From a York Daily Record article. Well, it’s not surprising that people don’t want to eat at a place that “failed four Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture food safety inspections since Feb. 21.”

GRATE AGAIN

  • Some of us reenlisted for a belt buckle!

Bannon-and-Trump.pngDave Gralund’s scary editorial cartoon!

pension reformThere’s that “R” word again | political double speak for taking back the screw-ups we made before by ripping “people after the fact.” Here’s PennLive‘s explanation on the “reform.”

10 - 17 crochet

