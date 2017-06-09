17512 Columbia

Lots of reasons for you to try to come to Monday’s council meeting

In Everyday Living, Government, In Columbia, Lists, Opportunities, Uncategorized on June 9, 2017 at 6:13 pm

The monthly borough council meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 12 in the borough’s  council chambers at 380 Locust Street – – – – – – – the meeting will convene at 7:00 pm.

 Here’s the Preliminary Borough Council Meeting Agenda!

Ideally, citizens might expect separate committee agenda items would have been issued in the previously held separate committee meeting minutes.

Property Committee Meeting Minutes

Safety Committee Meeting Minutes

 Legislative Committee Meeting Minutes

Public Works Minutes

Community Development Minutes

Finance_Committee_Minutes

That’s in an ideal world!

 

