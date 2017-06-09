Today’s news – Friday, June 9, 2017

“Columbia High School Class of 2017 graduates and awards” – LNP – Always Lancaster

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … ““Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker!”” – Nit-tweet from POTUS – The Boston Globe



Another quote … “It does nothing to address the problem that was created by the politicians. But they had to give the gullible the “look” of doing something about it, so they came up with this.” – Comment following this Penn Live article about those artful “elected public servants” serving up another case of eating the young AKA “reform.”

And this comment, “The pension mess is not the fault of ’employees’.” follows the Lancaster Online article – “‘Strong’ pension bill is just the beginning of reform, Lancaster County lawmakers say” [NOTE: Anyone surprised by the Lancaster County elected public servants take on the issue?]

A third quote … “Ok so if construction is not allowed to begin till 7am. WHY THE (deleted) am I woken up at 630 by the (deleted) construction crew on front street.

THIS IS BULLSHIT.. up sick fall asleep at 4 to hear them there at 630… WHERE THE (deleted) CODE ENFORCEMENT OR THE COPS….” – A post at “What’s Happening in Columbia,Pa. and Area” facebook page around 7:40 am today.

“Ocean City, Md., to allow women to go topless on beaches” – DailyBuzz via Penn Live

A fourth quote for today … “One idea that showed promise is combining Garden Spot, Cocalico and Ephrata. Ephrata would be the centralized school with Ephrata teachers getting priority on teaching positions and Cocalico and Garden Spot teachers applying for whatever teaching positions are available.” – From this letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

“Part-time Seasonal Trolley/Bus Driver Needed – The Borough of Columbia is accepting applications for a Seasonal Part-time Trolley/Bus Driver. Must have high school diploma or GED, valid Class A or B CDL license with passenger endorsement, a clean driving record, experience as a school bus driver or public transit operator preferred. The successful candidate(s) will be required to obtain a CDL Medical examination / certification every two years by a specified physician. Current pay rate is $12.00-$15.00/hour.. Applications and job descriptions are available at the Columbia Borough Municipal Building, 308 Locust Street, Columbia, PA 17512″ – email from the Borough

Could be a better title for this meeting – there are those who may get the wrong idea!

“Joint Feasibility Meeting | A Joint Feasibility Study group, consisting of representatives from Columbia Borough and Columbia Borough School District, will meet in the Council meeting room, 308 Locust Street, on June 14th at 5:00 p.m. to consider whether there is sufficient interest to pursue a study concerning the possible consolidation of School District, Borough administration offices and the Borough Police Department at the School District Administration Office, 200 N 5th St, Columbia.”

Just “relax” – Penn Live

This makes sense | a town without a mayor – A reader sent this to us. “Commission in place of a mayor? Williamsport could create panel to look at change.” – Penn Live

Meanwhile, in Wonderland | “Debt Ceiling Is Again a Battleground, This Time with Republicans in Charge” – The New York Times

And now a “high-brow” look at “Real Fake News – Opera vs. Trump” (courtesy of one of our readers)! Click on the graphic.



The weasel fiddles while Rome burns! | “The House of Representatives voted to roll back some of the main regulations contained in the 2010 Dodd-Frank law, implemented after the 2008 financial crisis. It was an almost perfect party-line vote, 233-186. Among members who voted on the legislation, all 185 Democrats were opposed and all but one Republican was in favor.” – The New York Times

“ In his own words ‘Since the start of the 115th Congress, I have spoken with several financial advisers from the 16th congressional district and heard their concerns in order to gain a better understanding of how the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (Dodd-Frank ; P.L. 111-203) has impacted the financial services sector.’ (Recieved (sic) in an emai (sic) regarding H.R. 10, the Financial Choice Act.). This man is making legislative decisions on behalf of the 800,000 constituents he serves based on conversation with ‘several financial advisers.’ If he wanted to understand the depth of an investment managers ability to deceive his clients to support legislation that protects the people of the 16th, then the Congressman should have spent his time speaking with CPA’s and auditors not the entities that the legislation is trying to regulate.” – This is a comment following the LNP – Always Lancaster pucker article for the elected public servant – “ Rep. Smucker’s amendment included in bill to change Dodd-Frank regulations.”

For the insensitive only| This is taken from another letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “ This is not a medical problem. It’s a habit and a self-inflicted illness that I’m tired of having my tax dollars pay to help. ” [ NOTE: And what about the self-inflicted medical problems created by tobacco; alcohol; greasy cheesesteaks, burgers & fries; diet cokes, etc.?]

From the POLICE LOG in LNP – Always Lancaster: “DUI – MOUNT JOY: Donald L. Atticks, 46, of 727 Kames Hill Road, Columbia, was charged after his vehicle was observed swerving May 28 in the 800 block of West Main Street, police said.”