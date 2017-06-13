Today’s news (part II) … Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.
Quote for today … ““You (the United States) and your agents are the source of instability in the Middle East…who created Islamic State? America … America’s claim of fighting against Islamic State is a lie.” – Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in this Reuters news article.
A second quote … “It would probably be a good idea to have a gps type bracelet or built into watch gadget so that missing dementia folks can be located fast. They have things for pets so it is not impossible.” – Comment following this Lancaster Online article about a person with “with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia” return.
- NOTE: That technology exists | Columbia’s police department is one of many in Lancaster County which can employ Project LifeSaver technology to locate persons who go missing – often these persons have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease and related disorders or persons on the Autism spectrum.
- Other agenda items discussed at last night’s council meeting included (1) speeders on Columbia’s streets; (2) no agreement on adding more stop signs on Manor Street (not to control speeding – but for pedestrian safety) and (3) a movement on the borough’s part to introduce social media into its communication plan – a work in progress as the social media protocols are being studied.
Columbia Police Department’s recent facebook page posts on the forefront of announcing community events – ahead of Columbia’s announced movement to embracing social media an integrated communications approach.
- Nostalgia | “What It’s Like to Use an Original Macintosh in 2017” – The Atlantic
- “Police Chief Who’s Ruined Lives & Destroyed Depts, Admits He Became a Cop by Reading a Book” – The Free Thought Project