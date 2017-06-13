Today’s news (part II) … Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … ““You (the United States) and your agents are the source of instability in the Middle East…who created Islamic State? America … America’s claim of fighting against Islamic State is a lie.” – Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in this Reuters news article.

A second quote … “It would probably be a good idea to have a gps type bracelet or built into watch gadget so that missing dementia folks can be located fast. They have things for pets so it is not impossible.” – Comment following this Lancaster Online article about a person with “with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia” return.

NOTE: That technology exists | Columbia’s police department is one of many in Lancaster County which can employ Project LifeSaver technology to locate persons who go missing – often these persons have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease and related disorders or persons on the Autism spectrum.

Other agenda items discussed at last night’s council meeting included (1) speeders on Columbia’s streets; (2) no agreement on adding more stop signs on Manor Street (not to control speeding – but for pedestrian safety) and (3) a movement on the borough’s part to introduce social media into its communication plan – a work in progress as the social media protocols are being studied.

Columbia Police Department’s recent facebook page posts on the forefront of announcing community events – ahead of Columbia’s announced movement to embracing social media an integrated communications approach.