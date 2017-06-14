Today’s news – Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.
Shout out to Columbia’s Foresters of America for sponsoring a Flag Day message in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.
Quote for today … “Flag Day is a state holiday in Pennsylvania that honors the flag of the United States of America.” – From this Penn Live article: “Flag Day 2017: Why do we celebrate? And why do we have Pennsylvania to thank for it?”
Another quote for today … “When a stupid man is doing something he is ashamed of, he always declares that it is his duty.” – George Bernard Shaw
The line from Hamlet seems to apply: “The lady doth protest too much, methinks.”
- Testimony take-aways – The Washington Post
- “detestable lies” – The Washington Times
- Vitality is the key | “Carl Reiner on Being Vital After 90” – next avenue
Columbia’s in the School Briefs in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. Click on the graphic to enlarge.
Click on the above graphic to read “THE PASA-PASBO REPORT ON SCHOOL DISTRICT BUDGETS” report | Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators & Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials – January 2017
- There are three actively licensed real estate appraisers in the 17512 zip code; three funeral directors; two landscape architects and a bunch of real estate people according to the state’s searchable database.
- Landlady behaving badly – FOX43-TV
- Columbia Borough Police Department report: strangulation