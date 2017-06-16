Today’s news – Friday, June 16, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.
Quote for today … “Please test me!” – The intro line on this important message from Family First Health in Columbia.
- Columbia Police Department citations reports | “dogs running at large” – “unlicensed dogs” and “possession” are on the list.
- Miss the School Board of Directors’ meeting on Thursday night? Columbia Spy was there | School board says NO to budget.
- The May 4 School Board of Directors’ Committee of the Whole Minutes for May 4, 2017 are posted at the School District’s Website.
- “Smoking: the rich and well-educated have kicked it, but it’s an ever-bigger burden on the poor” – Pennlive
- “On Wednesday, June 28th, Family First Health will be providing free, confidential HIV tests for any community member aged 13 and up from 10:00am – 2:00pm at their Columbia Center office, located at 369 Locust Street in Downtown Columbia.
- It just ain’t true! | No matter what you may read on a facebook page, the “Burundanga/Scopolamine Warning” is not true. – Snopes
- “How a journalism class is teaching middle schoolers to fight fake news” – The Conversation