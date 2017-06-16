Today’s news – Friday, June 16, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “Please test me!” – The intro line on this important message from Family First Health in Columbia.

Columbia Police Department citations reports | “dogs running at large” – “unlicensed dogs” and “possession” are on the list.

Miss the School Board of Directors’ meeting on Thursday night? Columbia Spy was there | School board says NO to budget.

The May 4 School Board of Directors’ Committee of the Whole Minutes for May 4, 2017 are posted at the School District’s Website.

“On Wednesday, June 28th, Family First Health will be providing free, confidential HIV tests for any community member aged 13 and up from 10:00am – 2:00pm at their Columbia Center office, located at 369 Locust Street in Downtown Columbia.

It just ain’t true! | No matter what you may read on a facebook page, the “Burundanga/Scopolamine Warning” is not true. – Snopes