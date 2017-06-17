Today’s news – Saturday, June 17, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “If we do this right, slumlords will have to change their model.” – Community Action Partnership Executive Director, Dan Jurman, from this Lancaster Online article: “Lancaster’s anti-poverty initiative already hitting milestones, leaders say.”

A second quote … “It is a wise practice for everybody to closely examine all requests for donations of funds, whether it’s from an individual or an organization.” – Spokesperson for the Diocese of Harrisburg from this Lancaster Online article about a church goer who stole from others in a Millersville Pike church.

It’s the initial positive observations of one mayor’s plan that charged a collaborative team of community leadership to produce “a final action plan of recommendations to overcome poverty based on 14 months of research, public meetings, expert testimony, community conversations, surveys and resident interviews. Please take this opportunity to review the strategic plan to cut poverty in half in Lancaster City by 2032.

PA unemployment nudges up; but Lancaster County’s rate is below the state’s. – Pennsylvania Center for Workforce Information and Analysis

Monday is Juneteenth | What is Juneteenth? – History.com

Click on image to enlarge