Today’s news – Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s quote … “The best memory I have of ’67 is Mrs. Peel. Everything else pales in comparison.” – Comment following this PennLive article and photo gallery: “The summer of 1967 in photos: riots, hippies, Vietnam, the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.”

For those of you who don’t know Mrs. Emma Peel – aka Diana Rigg! Modernists of today may know her as Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones.

This afternoon at 5:00 pm at the Columbia Borough School District Administration Center. Ask your boss if you can take off early today. Tell your kids they’ll have to fend for themselves for dinner (or bring them along to the meeting – it’s their future, too!)

In case you’ve not been to the Bollman Hat Company outlet store in Adamstown, you’ll be in for a treat if you’re a hat person. Though not open today, it’s worth the trip.

Police dash cameras are “public” – The Morning Call

A beginning of a thread at “What’s Happening in Columbia,Pa. and Area” facebook page.