17512 Columbia

An invitation

In Uncategorized on June 21, 2017 at 12:05 pm

jersey surf

The Borough sent this invitation to the community:

JerseySurf, a New Jersey non-profit Corporation dedicated to providing quality educational opportunities for young people in the performing arts, will be rehearsing at the Columbia High School during the week of June 19th-24th. At the end of the week, on Saturday, June 24th beginning at 7:00pm they will be performing a free concert of drum and bugle music in the Columbia High School Stadium for the community. Please come and enjoy concert.

js2PHOTOS SOURCE: jerseyknitter151.blogspot.com via google image

