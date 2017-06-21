An invitation

The Borough sent this invitation to the community:

JerseySurf, a New Jersey non-profit Corporation dedicated to providing quality educational opportunities for young people in the performing arts, will be rehearsing at the Columbia High School during the week of June 19th-24th. At the end of the week, on Saturday, June 24th beginning at 7:00pm they will be performing a free concert of drum and bugle music in the Columbia High School Stadium for the community. Please come and enjoy concert.

PHOTOS SOURCE: jerseyknitter151.blogspot.com via google image