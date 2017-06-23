Today’s news – Friday, June 23, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Addiction is an illness | Watch the video, embedded in this Lancaster Online article, “prepared by the county district attorney’s office to combat the growing opioid epidemic.” Two Lancaster County moms share their heartache in memories about their children – now dead from heroin.

Quote for today … “Then there’s the disingenuous statement by Mark Anderson that the media was involved in negative reporting. That and his other statements look like they are right out of a 1970s banana republic playbook.” – From a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. The letter writer refers to the deceitful claims by members of the Manheim Township’s School Board’s attacking media for not writing what the Board wanted to see. There’s a lot of that these days!

Columbia Police Department’s “crime citations” include three instances of strangulation ; endangering the welfare of children and driving mis-deeds.

Pennsylvania’s “To Me” was one of the 13 angry old white men who drafted the bill behind closed doors. Read the Time magazine article to see who’s interests really are being served as these angry old white men pad their retirement largess.

There’ll be those elected public servants who’ll not vote for the bill … because they want to be reelected. It’s a long way away, but do not re-elect To Me – he’s hoping we forget bis kowtowing to big money interests.

36th annual Antique, Art & Craft Show – tomorrow “This popular outdoor event runs from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM and features over 200 vendors filling Locust Street Park and lining the main thoroughfare. Look for a mixture of crafts, antiques, food and entertainment. There is no admission fee.” – Susquehanna Chamber of Commerce Website

Here’s a Website we found – it shows recent property sales in Columbia.

Today’s LNP – Always Lancaster shows the listing of Sheriff Sales properties in Columbia and across the county. Click here to see the list.

Questions and unfounded statements about the 2018 Lancaster County Property reassessment abound | An increase in assessed value ought not lead to increased property tax according to the County’s Property Assessment Website. Q. “My assessment went up. Does that mean my property taxes will go up also? A: Not necessarily. The taxing bodies (the borough and the school district) will have to adjust their millage rates down in proportion to the increase in taxable assessment in each individual district when they set their new budgets, beginning with the 2018 County/Muni taxes and the 2018-2019 School taxes. The millage rate set at that time will determine the amount of taxes that you will pay.”

The United States Census Bureau reports “The nation’s population has a distinctly older age profile than it did 16 years ago, according to new U.S. Census Bureau population estimates released today.

“New detailed estimates show the nation’s median age — the age where half of the population is younger and the other half older — rose from 35.3 years on April 1, 2000, to 37.9 years on July 1, 2016.

“‘The baby-boom generation is largely responsible for this trend,’ said Peter Borsella, a demographer in the Population Division. ‘Baby boomers began turning 65 in 2011 and will continue to do so for many years to come.’

“Residents age 65 and over grew from 35.0 million in 2000, to 49.2 million in 2016, accounting for 12.4 percent and 15.2 percent of the total population, respectively.

“These latest estimates present changes among groups by age, sex, race and Hispanic origin at the national, state and county levels between April 1, 2010, and July 1, 2016. The estimates also present changes over the same period among groups by age and sex for Puerto Rico and its municipios.”

