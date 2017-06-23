If it’s good for the goose …

So, there’s “Regular Session 2017-2018 – House Bill 1495” in which the “elected public servants” in Harrisburg want to micro-manage education.

The bill would “end the mandate that forces local school boards to furlough teachers based on seniority and allow schools to base those decisions on performance evaluations. Reinstatement would also be based on performance, instead of seniority.

“Under current law, school boards must eliminate entire education programs – and the educators who are part of them – during times of economic challenges. This may force good teachers with excellent performance out of the classroom.” – according to one state legislator’s newsletter.

While this may may make sense, why can’t we have similar legislation to get rid of low-performing, tenured “elected public servants?” And school administrators?