17512 Columbia

Today’s news … Saturday, June 24, 2017

In Everyday Living, Government, In Columbia, Opinions, Opportunities on June 24, 2017 at 8:00 am

exclamation

This is known: There is the 36th annual Antique, Art & Craft Show in Downtown Columbia and it will be held either from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm or from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on June 28. To be safe, visitors may want to plan from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm – TODAY!.

The point: Communications continues to be not a strong point in Columbia. Repeatedly, there’ve been studies completed, consultants retained and other initiatives begun – all promised a strengthened communications goal to provide citizens and visitors with consistent, accurate information. Yet it never seems to happen!

The Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce tells everyone the event will be from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm

Columbia Borough’s Website (gulp) still displays the 2014 Craft Show and nothing about the 2017 event!

borough oops

And should the borough have a facebook page? Well, duh … yeah!

Ther ought to be a definitive, dependable, reliable, timely place for citizens and visitors to find current information. Weather uncertainty is on some peoples’ minds.

Here’s a post and string from a local facebook page:

movie still on

Here’s the latest “Movies Under the Stars facebook” post (from a week ago):

movies under the stars

O-o-p-s, the first post at the Movies Under the Stars facebook page is the above, but scrolling down is this:

“FINALUPDATE – Due to a severe thunderstorm warning for tonight, along with too breezy conditions for the screen, the movie is cancelled. We won’t be “Sing!”-ing tonight:( Stay tuned for info on the new date.

Again, our point is, in this speed-driven world of viral notification, the Borough might be the single “go-to” source for information. Citizens and visitors are accustomed to instancy of information access. The Borough’s public information officer, whomever that is, ought to be the centralized information resource.

While the Columbia Public Library does a great job disseminating its offerings, we can find no link to the Library from the Borough Website. But this is happening today.

24 media

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: