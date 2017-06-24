Today’s news … Saturday, June 24, 2017

Bullying | Again with devastating results for another family – Pennlive

This is known: There is the 36th annual Antique, Art & Craft Show in Downtown Columbia and it will be held either from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm or from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on June 28. To be safe, visitors may want to plan from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm – TODAY!.

The point: Communications continues to be not a strong point in Columbia. Repeatedly, there’ve been studies completed, consultants retained and other initiatives begun – all promised a strengthened communications goal to provide citizens and visitors with consistent, accurate information. Yet it never seems to happen!

The Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce tells everyone the event will be from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm

Columbia Borough’s Website (gulp) still displays the 2014 Craft Show and nothing about the 2017 event!

And should the borough have a facebook page? Well, duh … yeah!

Ther ought to be a definitive, dependable, reliable, timely place for citizens and visitors to find current information. Weather uncertainty is on some peoples’ minds.

Here’s a post and string from a local facebook page:

Here’s the latest “Movies Under the Stars facebook” post (from a week ago):

O-o-p-s, the first post at the Movies Under the Stars facebook page is the above, but scrolling down is this:

“FINALUPDATE – Due to a severe thunderstorm warning for tonight, along with too breezy conditions for the screen, the movie is cancelled. We won’t be “Sing!”-ing tonight:( Stay tuned for info on the new date.

Again, our point is, in this speed-driven world of viral notification, the Borough might be the single “go-to” source for information. Citizens and visitors are accustomed to instancy of information access. The Borough’s public information officer, whomever that is, ought to be the centralized information resource.

While the Columbia Public Library does a great job disseminating its offerings, we can find no link to the Library from the Borough Website. But this is happening today.