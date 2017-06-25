17512 Columbia

Today’s news … Sunday, June 25, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … Pennsylvania, which educates more students than any of those three states, is the largest state in the nation in which local property taxes pay for such a large portion of the school costs.”Extracted from this LNP – Always Lancaster page one article entitled, Money at the root of school problems.

A second quote … Why can’t all the people in the U.S. get the same insurance that the Congress in Washington, D.C., and the state legislators have? I’d still like to know why we the people are treated like we are not as good as the people we put in Washington, D.C., and the legislatures we have in every state. – A good point from a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. [NOTE: Reckon it’s because these “elected public servants” think they’re something special – better than everyone else?]

less talkYou can listen to Toby Keith (click here).  while reading today’s news.

food-safety-inspections

Wrightsville’s approach to the pedestrian crossing issues that are frequently brought up at Columbia Borough Council meetings. Painted cross-walks identified and signage.yield in wrightsvilleIn a 2013 Columbia news, views & reviews piece, we wrote: “Notice the pedestrian friendly signage in the town across the river. There are five of those ‘Yield to Pedestrian – IT’S THE STATE LAW’ signs dotting the main drag in town. And they’ve been there for at least the last month or so. Council ought to give consideration to having signs like this at some of Columbia’s crosswalks.”

  • Of the largest borough’s in Lancaster County, Columbia is the only one with no July Fourth fireworks. BUT … in Mountville, there will be fireworks according to an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster:”The borough’s 4th of July Fireworks will take place at dusk at Froelich Park, 350 W. Main St., Mountville. Rain date is July 2. For details, call 717-285-5547.”
  • Congratulations to these Crimson Tide athletes being named to the LNP – Always Lancaster L-L Spring Season All-Star List in today’s newspaper: Joeleen WakefieldTiffany Hoffmaster – Kylee Lachapelle – Kamron Andrews – Serenity Faus.

