Today’s news – Monday, June 26, 2017

Quote for the day ... “But I can feel one thing — that hole in the center of me starting to fill up.” – A line from this column at Pennlive: “Of grief and renewal, raising and losing a great dog.”

This is for everyone who has lost their own great dog: The Rainbow Bridge poem.

How much to rent a “modest apartment” – You have to earn $18.15 an hour? – Lancaster Online

Columbia’s location is just perfect – midway between two locations that offer Sunday evening music events – for FREE! The Long Park (11 miles away) summer series and the Springhettsbury Township (also 11 miles away) music events give Columbia area residents choice and good times!

“I think the difference (between the June 15 and June 21 vote) may have been Elanco’s board vote Monday evening to extend the partnership deadline to discuss how best to move forward.” – Columbia Borough School District Superintendent, Robert Hollister’s comment from a SCHOOL BRIEF appearing in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

The Eastern Lancaster County School District’s board of directors listed this agenda item (Approval to authorize the extension of the Statement of Works with Columbia Borough School District to September 30, 2017 for Executive Administrative Services, Business Services, and Technology Services. All terms and conditions of each Statement of Work shall remain in full force and effect until September 30, 2017.) on it’s June 19 Directors’ meeting.

Columbia Borough’s next school board meeting is not listed at the Website.

Darn … no wonder they’re so cheap at Ollie’s |Fidget Spinners Are Over – FiveThirtyEight

Just about time for the Kutztown Folk Festival

And Pennsylvania put one more swamp rat into the swamp | out-of-touch “to-me.” Philly.com

Who writes the song sheets for the “elected public servants?” – The guys with the “piggy banks.” | “Get Obamacare repealed and replaced, get tax reform passed. Get it done and we’ll open it (the piggy bank) back up.” – Read this article from The Guardian for your disgusting news of the day … everyday!

Your tax payment helped pay for “expensive Afghan army uniforms” – The Morning Call

