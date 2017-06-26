A series with Columbia in it!

17512 Columbia

In Everyday Living, In Columbia, People on June 26, 2017 at 11:05 am

jamieAnn Myers“JamieAnn Meyers (middle) with her teammates on the Columbia (Pennsylvania) High School Baseball Team. Much like her father, JamieAnn was a skilled pitcher who turned down a chance at a big league career.” – Source: Winona Daily News, Winona, MN

JamieAnn Meyers grew up in Pennsylvania coal country. She married the love her life and raised a family, and she retired after three decades as a geology professor at Winona State University. But her journey of self-discovery has been fraught with isolation and self-doubt, and there were times she came dangerously close to suicide.

“Now she’s sharing her story, hoping she can help people facing similar challenges and help people unfamiliar with the transgender community better understand their friends and neighbors.”

