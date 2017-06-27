17512 Columbia

Gee … imagine that!

In Everyday Living, In Columbia, People on June 27, 2017 at 6:00 pm

theft

On 06-26-17 the Columbia Borough Police took a report about a theft that occurred at Columbia Gold, located at 469 Locust St. It was reported that a male had taken a gold chain from the store without paying for it. This occurred at approx. 12:56PM on 06-24-17. The male is show in the picture wearing the black t-shirt. If anyone knows anything about the theft or the identity of the male in the picture they are asked to submit a tip below or contact the police department at 717-684-7735. (SOURCE: Columbia Police Department CrimeWatch

And a list of arrests too including this one for “FOR NOT PAYING FOR GASOLINE, SEVEN TIMES.”

