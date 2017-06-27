Today’s news – Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there!
Quote for the day … “It seems like the AG is trying to find a way to punish us, the board or the students.” – Current Manheim Township School Board of Directors president crying about the possible loss of school funding as a result of the recent auditor general’s report about duplicitous, non-transparent actions on the Board’s part. [NOTE: B-w-a-a-h, the Board’s crying now because they got caught! Why was it OK when they were screwing taxpayers?!] – This is from a page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.
- It’ll likely get worse before it gets better. Nationally, the death toll for the opioid addiction epidemic could top 650,000 in the next decade. – STATNews
- If you’re a not-for-profit – prove it! | “Pennsylvania Department of State Takes Action Against Charitable Organizations” – PRNewswire
- No wonder E-town’s Chamber made a decision to cut the executive director’s compensation! | Pay cuts are needed when the Chamber of Commerce’s executive director’s compensation was “$68,391, and the organization’s overall revenue as nearly $181,000.” If it’s a one-person private entity, one thing; but totally something different when it’s a not-for-profit. – From an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.
- Want to get sickened or pissed off? Read this piece from today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. The writer, a former Armstrong president writes: “We acknowledge that there are crooks in the business world, along with top-level executives who don’t give a hoot about the people who make their companies run. Some executives are paid outrageous salaries and bonuses just for showing up without making big mistakes.”
- Here’s an article about CEO / employee compensation disparity in the US.
- But … it gets better (or worse)! | Beyond salaries, taxpayers also paid $2.4M to feed, house lawmakers over a year. – Pennlive
Referring to Manheim Township school board, they should be punished. The AG provided facts that they handled the superintendent removal wrong.Cutting funding would hurt the taxpayers,who are innocent in the case. Replacing the board would be an option.