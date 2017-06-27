Today’s news – Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there!

Quote for the day … “It seems like the AG is trying to find a way to punish us, the board or the students.” – Current Manheim Township School Board of Directors president crying about the possible loss of school funding as a result of the recent auditor general’s report about duplicitous, non-transparent actions on the Board’s part. [NOTE: B-w-a-a-h, the Board’s crying now because they got caught! Why was it OK when they were screwing taxpayers?!] – This is from a page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

It’ll likely get worse before it gets better. Nationally, the death toll for the opioid addiction epidemic could top 650,000 in the next decade. – STATNews

If you’re a not-for-profit – prove it! | “Pennsylvania Department of State Takes Action Against Charitable Organizations” – PRNewswire

No wonder E-town’s Chamber made a decision to cut the executive director’s compensation! | Pay cuts are needed when the Chamber of Commerce’s executive director’s compensation was “ $68,391, and the organization’s overall revenue as nearly $181,000.” If it’s a one-person private entity, one thing; but totally something different when it’s a not-for-profit. – From an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Want to get sickened or pissed off? Read this piece from today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. The writer, a former Armstrong president writes: “We acknowledge that there are crooks in the business world, along with top-level executives who don’t give a hoot about the people who make their companies run. Some executives are paid outrageous salaries and bonuses just for showing up without making big mistakes.”

Here’s an article about CEO / employee compensation disparity in the US.

But … it gets better (or worse)! | Beyond salaries, taxpayers also paid $2.4M to feed, house lawmakers over a year. – Pennlive