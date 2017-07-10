Today’s news – Monday, July 10, 2017

News and information gleanings from here and there!

Today’s quote … “Since the election in 1945, the year of my birth, Lancaster has been represented in the U.S. House of Representatives by a member of the Republican Party. Could it just be possible that the time has come for change?“ – Extracted from a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Tonight – 7:00 pm – Columbia Borough Hall Council Chambers

Stolen! One of two rabbits reportedly stolen from a front porch. “Someone stole my rabbits off my porch on Union St. I put them on my porch to clean their cage and had to go get something. When I came back, they were gone. If anyone knows anything please let me know.” – a string on this facebook page.

What do you do when you’re trying to sell something that nobody wants? | Watch the the “elected public servants” in Wonderland try to figure that one out. – Reuters

Bullet hole in car! This photo is from a string about the Third and Union shooting spree – from this facebook page

“Towns regret selling public water systems amid budget shortfalls, neglected infrastructure” – Penn Live

SOURCE: news release – Columbia Historic Market House

From the POLICE LOG in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “ FALSE REPORTS | LANCASTER TWP.: Wilson S. Gonzalez-Acosta, 30, of Columbia, was charged after he falsely reported that his vehicle was stolen July 1 in the 1300 block of Columbia Avenue, police said. – – – And these previously posted incidents at the Columbia Police Department’s facebook page John Crawford IV, 44, of Columbia, was charged with simple assault and strangulation after he punched a woman, pinned her down on a bed and choked her during a domestic incident July 5 in the 100 block of South Eighth Street, police said. – – – COLUMBIA: Shirley Rutter, 35, of Columbia, was charged after she went after a man with a baseball bat and cane during a domestic incident July 3 in the 400 block of Locust Street, police said.