Today’s news – Monday, July 10, 2017

Today’s quote … “Since the election in 1945, the year of my birth, Lancaster has been represented in the U.S. House of Representatives by a member of the Republican Party. Could it just be possible that the time has come for change?“ – Extracted from a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.
Join Family First Health on July 25th for an intimate gathering at Perfect Settings in Columbia! Grab a drink and some appetizers while you hear all about what has been happening at the Family First Health site in Columbia. CEO Jenny Englerth will be discussing new programs coming to the Columbia site, as well as the current state of the Affordable Care Act and Medical Assistance programs. We hope to see you there! Free Admission. Register here. to secure your seat.
Tonight – 7:00 pm – Columbia Borough Hall Council Chambers
Stolen!One of two rabbits reportedly stolen from a front porch. “Someone stole my rabbits off my porch on Union St. I put them on my porch to clean their cage and had to go get something. When I came back, they were gone. If anyone knows anything please let me know.” – a string on this facebook page.
- What do you do when you’re trying to sell something that nobody wants? | Watch the the “elected public servants” in Wonderland try to figure that one out. – Reuters
Bullet hole in car!This photo is from a string about the Third and Union shooting spree – from this facebook page
- “Towns regret selling public water systems amid budget shortfalls, neglected infrastructure” – Penn Live
- From the POLICE LOG in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “FALSE REPORTS | LANCASTER TWP.: Wilson S. Gonzalez-Acosta, 30, of Columbia, was charged after he falsely reported that his vehicle was stolen July 1 in the 1300 block of Columbia Avenue, police said. – – – And these previously posted incidents at the Columbia Police Department’s facebook page: COLUMBIA: John Crawford IV, 44, of Columbia, was charged with simple assault and strangulation after he punched a woman, pinned her down on a bed and choked her during a domestic incident July 5 in the 100 block of South Eighth Street, police said. – – – COLUMBIA: Shirley Rutter, 35, of Columbia, was charged after she went after a man with a baseball bat and cane during a domestic incident July 3 in the 400 block of Locust Street, police said.