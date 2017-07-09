Today’s news – Sunday, July 9, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.
Quote for today … “School directors are always telling us how much they care about taxpayers; however, they have a strange way of showing it, since these same officials use our money and their influence in Harrisburg to kill all property tax reform efforts.” – Sentiment from a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.
- “Altercation between groups likely led to shots fired at people, Columbia police say” – The York Daily Record Website and on USA Today’s site too.
- Lancaster Online checks in with this report – but Columbia Spy posted news about the shooting last night.
- Columbia’s Police Department’s communication sites (facebook) and CrimeWatch show nothing.
- Still in prison for July 2016 shooting arrests | Trenton Michael Nace and Marquell Robert Rentas
- Fireworks in Columbia next year? From a string at this facebook site.
- Kmart closing? From a string at this facebook site, “I’ve spoken to an upper level individual in our store that stated there are three rounds of closings for Kmart stores and ours IS indeed on the third round list … ”
- Arrested on June 11 – Columbia’ man’s arrest shows up in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster and on Manor Township’s CrimeWatch page.
- Three trolley driver hires are on the agenda for tomorrow evening’s Borough council meeting – yet the Borough’s still looking for more? How many are needed?
York County theft suspects – FOX43-TV
- Got “road rudeness?” – Yep, says this Morning Call article.
- Lancaster County food serving places’ inspection results. – Lancaster Online| East Hempfield Township’s Hurricane Grill has numerous inspection violation, including this damaging one: “The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.” And it shows. – Lancaster Online
- York County’s food serving places’ inspections. Lee’s Diner’s restaurant inspections get worse and worse. And two of York’s Dunkin Donuts sites’ inspection reports make it an easy choice: Go to Maple Donuts. – the PA State Department of Agriculture database.
- Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.
- “Growing senior population struggles to afford living expenses” – The Victoria Advocate (TX)