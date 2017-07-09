17512 Columbia

Today's news – Sunday, July 9, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … School directors are always telling us how much they care about taxpayers; however, they have a strange way of showing it, since these same officials use our money and their influence in Harrisburg to kill all property tax reform efforts.” – Sentiment from a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

  • Columbia’s Police Department’s communication sites (facebook) and CrimeWatch show nothing.

rumor-mill

  • Kmart closing? From a string at this facebook site, “I’ve spoken to an upper level individual in our store that stated there are three rounds of closings for Kmart stores and ours IS indeed on the third round list … ”
  • Three trolley driver hires are on the agenda for tomorrow evening’s Borough council meeting – yet the Borough’s still looking for more? How many are needed?

2chickswalmartYork County theft suspectsFOX43-TV

food-safety-inspections

  • Lancaster County food serving places’ inspection results.Lancaster Online| East Hempfield Township’s Hurricane Grill has numerous inspection violation, including this damaging one: “The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.” And it shows. –  Lancaster Online
  • York County’s food serving places’ inspections. Lee’s Diner’s restaurant inspections get worse and worse. And two of York’s Dunkin Donuts sites’ inspection reports make it an easy choice: Go to Maple Donuts. the PA State Department of Agriculture database.

Mount Joy Death Cafe

