Today’s news – Saturday, July 8, 2017

Today’s quote … ” … we’re talking about abandoning the norms and ethical traditions of the executive branch that have made our ethics program the gold standard in the world until now.” – Words of former director of the Office of Government Ethics, Walter Shaub, Jr., in this NPR article: “Exiting Ethics Chief Walter Shaub Calls Trump White House ‘A Disappointment’.”

The “preliminary” agenda for Monday’s meeting. Among the items on the agenda: requests for tax forgiveness; waiving of fees; a bevy of trolley drivers; food trucks at the Columbia Market House; “Movies in the Park” and more. Click here here on the graphic to see the agenda.

But no minutes posted

And what’s up with the Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce? This signature line was on an email received yesterday: “Beverly J Shank, Executive Director.”

Yet this is what’s listed at its Website: “Executive Director – Kathleen Hohenadel.”

Appears what we have here (somewhat) consistently, is a “failure to communicate!”

Along that same line | Here are the stated hours of operation for the Borough-owned and operated Columbia Market House at the Borough Website: “The Columbia Market House is located at 15 South 3rd St, Columbia and is open Wednesday & Thursday 10am to 2pm (with limited stand holders); Friday, Saturday, & Sunday 10am to 3pm.“

Yet, the Market House’s Website, the “The Columbia Historic Market House hours of operation: Fridays from 10am – 3pm -| Saturdays from 10am – 3pm | Sundays from 10am – 3pm.”

What are the hours of operation? And is it the Columbia Market House or the Columbia Historic Market House?



Chris Ivey, character juggler, appearing at the Columbia Public Library on Monday, will also be appearing here: St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 27 E. Main St., Mount Joy, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22.

“The reservoir behind the Conowingo Dam is now 95 percent full and could be at capacity within three years.” | “New Ecological Disaster for Chesapeake Bay Watershed May Be Just 3 Years Away” – RouteFifty