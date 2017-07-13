17512 Columbia

five more facts – 7/13/2017

In Everyday Living, Government, In Columbia, Lists, Opinions, Opportunities, People, Uncategorized on July 13, 2017 at 6:34 am

lnpThe “hold-it-in-your-hands” version has been delivered. We’re read The New York Times; Morning Call; Lebanon Daily News and several other online publications, but the online version of LNP – Always Lancaster is not available at 6:00 am. A call to the Customer Service department yielded no results other than there is a problem. At 7:20 am, Thursday’s e-edition is now up and running.

A1-OneManFire-Final-v2How long will small town fire and EMS departments survive?PublicSource article

legal noticeA couple legal notices with Columbia relevance are at Lancaster Online | Flavor Approved Fresh Food and Shift Forward, Inc

 

 

Related to Monday’s Council Meeting agenda item I – 5. ” Lindsay Brenner & Tim Hess, 1020 Cloverton Drive.”

big tobaccoSwamp draining continues – smoke ’em if you got ’em. | “Tobacco companies tighten hold on Washington under Trump – Top White House figures – including the vice-president and health secretary – have deep ties to an industry whose donations began pouring in on day one.” – The Guardian

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: