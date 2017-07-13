’nuff said!

No Borough food serving establishments inspections were conducted during May; during June two food trucks were inspected. Click here to see these inspection reports.

According to PoliticsPA.com, “The state Senate voted today to put an amendment referendum on the November ballot that would allow for larger decreases in local property taxes. The Senate voted 46-2 in favor of the referendum, which passed unanimously out of committee earlier this month. The referendum will allow voters to decide if they want to allow local taxing organizations, such as counties, school districts, and municipalities, to up to 100 percent of the median assessed value of homestead property from taxes. This would be an increase from the current limit of 50 percent that was passed by voters in 1997.