It appears Lancaster County’s arriving as an official major metro. With Wegman’s, Whole Foods and the trendy stores on the horizon, there’s now Dough & Co. – a edible cookie dough spot. And in the “you learn something new every day” category, Dough & Co’s Website set us scurrying. The Website’s URL extender is .org. If you, too, thought .org was exclusively for not-for-profits, it’s not, according to NonProfitTimes.com.

Lancaster Online reports the apprehension of the two thugs who allegedly assaulted and robbed an 89-year old woman in a shopping center parking lot last week. It’s not their first trip down the road of living outside the laws, according to the The Unified JUDICIAL SYSTEM of PENNSYLVANIA WEB PORTAL.

“In celebration of National Ice Cream Day on July 16, McDonald’s is celebrating its iconic vanilla soft serve — made with no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives — by treating fans in two ways: at participating restaurants nationwide, free vanilla cones will be offered all day long through the McDonald’s app and one lucky guest will have the chance to win free soft serve for life.”

It is a real shame that a veteran West Hempfield Township police officer compounded a lapse in judgement with another and loses his employment as a result. The article is in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. It’s equally a shame when other municipalities turn a blind eye when its police officers have similar lapses in judgement that result in crashes. Everyday citizens’ lapses are not covered up. In today’s POLICE LOG at Lancaster Online, a Columbia man is charged with a DUI.