17512 Columbia

five more facts – 7/14/17

July 14, 2017

july 14Today is July 14th – France’s “Independence Day.” Click to go to the French Website.

creepyYep, that’s what our President said to France’s First Lady. Making Americans Grate Again.

car seatCar Seat Safety Check on Saturday – Details at the Columbia Fire Department facebook page.

marietta marketAlso on Saturday in Marietta – a one-day outdoor market with a growing list of vendors.

pipelineGive us unpolluted water or give us death! A clean, dependable water supply is the most important commodity! Who didn’t believe this would happen? “Sunoco halts drilling in Chester County where pipeline construction damaged drinking water wells.”

 

 

