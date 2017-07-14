Today is July 14th – France’s “Independence Day.” Click to go to the French Website.

Yep, that’s what our President said to France’s First Lady. Making Americans Grate Again.

Car Seat Safety Check on Saturday – Details at the Columbia Fire Department facebook page.

Also on Saturday in Marietta – a one-day outdoor market with a growing list of vendors.

Give us unpolluted water or give us death! A clean, dependable water supply is the most important commodity! Who didn’t believe this would happen? “Sunoco halts drilling in Chester County where pipeline construction damaged drinking water wells.”