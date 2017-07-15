A post at this local facebook page (You know you’re from ColumbiaPA) makes a statement about a personal choice. At the Historic Architectural Review Board (HARB) there’s a “Painting Old Buildings” guide: HARB Painting Old Buildings. While the 400 block of Locust Street is part of the historic district, HARB’s Painting Old Buildings guide states: “Paint provides protection for the wood elements on your house. The colors you choose are a form of personal expression. Colors can reflect popular styles within neighborhoods, or the individual tastes of the building’s current owner. Your color choice might also be based on historical colors that are appropriate to the age and style of the building.”

Susquehanna Valley EMS receives 2017 American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Plus award. – Lancaster Online

Life was better then! In company towns and in despotic, dictator ruled nations. But that was before the outsiders stepped in with those dad-gummed “liberal” ideas. “Under siege by liberals: the town where everyone owns a gun.” – The Guardian

’cause that’s the way it is with immigrants! Go back to where you came from. – “Iraq veteran facing deportation speaks out from jail: ‘I would feel utterly alone’” – The Guardian

A letter-to-the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster denounces the Organizing For Action progressive action initiative by saying “The sole purpose is to destroy President Donald Trump and our constitutional republic.” Curious, the FAQs at the Website seem to deny those insinuations. Investigate everything and believe what you want.