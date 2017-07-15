markets and ideas – July 15, 2017

Visited the Columbia Historic Market House earlier today.

Stand holder and owner of The Wild Batch, Gerianne Currey, is an absolute joy to talk with. Her infectious smile and abundantly joyful personality set the tone for her stand at the Columbia Historic Market House. A cake-creating diva and a superior crepe-maker, Gerianne’s persona is easily worth the trip to the Market House.

Crepes, Custom Cakes, Pastries, Gluten Free, Vegan options as well as regular items.

The Wild Batch | 717.825.5099 | thewildbatchbakery@gmail.com

A new standholder, Royal Tagine, served up hand-made beautifully created, sumptuous treats – perfect for a lunch treat.

“In Morocco, there is a wide variety of special sweets and cookies. They are all tasty and delightful, made with natural and fragrant ingredients. Almonds and Seeds (Fennel and Anis ) Orange blossom water are the main ingredients in our Moroccan pastry.”

Bushra Fakier, the owner, graciously offered taste of a few of her special preparations and and chatted about the ingredients the culture.

Royal Tagine | 717.606.5526 | royaltagine@yahoo.com

Marietta’s Market was operating today, too. It’s moved down Front Steet and is now fixed at the Railroad House Inn Courtyard and Gardens. This compact outdoor market is open on the first and third Saturday of the month. The market’s vendor list is posted on the board at the entrance and here.



Marietta Market | For any information please call Ed Lincoln, Jr. at 717 819 6265 | chowderfest16@gmail.com

Dropped into the “cute-as-the dickens” Heart Cafe in Marietta today, too. Bustling staff attending to a room filled with people eager to stock up for a walk or bike ride on the trail. Friendly, smiling staff make it happen.

The Heart Cafe | 17 East Market Street, Marietta | 717.604.1169

Here are a couple more equally compelling spots on the other side of the county. Great staff; wonderful food and a delightfully, small-town sophisticated atmosphere in Denver. Yup, this tiny town boasts this worth-the-trip experience at

The Courtyard Cafe on Main | 349 Main Street, Denver | 717.336.0556

Ephrata now boasts a tea shop. The Tea Press Cafe is “NOW OPEN! Local tea and coffee shop serving finger sandwiches and pastries with a workshop space. It too is staffed with genuinely amiable and gracious people.

The Tea Press Cafe | 30 E. Main Street, Ephrata | 717.450.7768

Here’s an absolutely great idea! This Lancaster Online article, “Lancaster Chamber seeks business volunteers to mentor high school students” is about the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s initiative – an initiative that can easily be borrowed and modified here.

Where there’s a will …