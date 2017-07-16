“Portrait of a four-star veterans’ hospital: Care gets ‘worse and worse’ – The Boston Globe SPOTLIGHT REPORT

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs annually rates its facilities; the 2016 End of Year Hospital Star Rating lists its healthcare facilities. Lebanon Veterans Affairs Medical Center received a four-star rating as did the Manchester, NH hospital.

Here’s the link to the Manchester, NH VAMC Website and the link to its facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/716259668444880/

Next Steps to Stop the Pipeline in Lancaster County – “The Adorers allege that FERC’s action places a substantial burden on their exercise of religion by taking their land, which they want to protect and preserve as part of their faith, and forces the Adorers to use their land in a manner and for a purpose they believe is harmful to the earth.” Adorers of the Blood of Christ

RELATED: Eco-terrorism in Lebanon County: “Sunoco pipeline portable toilet target of arson” – Lebanon Daily News [NOTE: One person’s terrorist is another’s hero.]

Local interest arrests in today’s Police Log at Lancaster Online. Incidently, the Wyomissing Police Department has an amazingly informative Website. On it is this information: “The Police Department makes available the Daily Activity Report on-line for the benefit of our resident, businesses, and visitors. We also refer to the information as our ‘blotter report’ or ‘daily blotter.’ This information is a public record under the Pennsylvania Right To Know Law.” If only …

Lancaster County’s Inspections at Lancaster Online.

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

Today’s National Ice Cream Day – “This weekend marks your best chance to get deals on this popular dessert during National Ice Cream Month” – Lancaster Online – Including “FREE ICE CREAM EXPERIENCE: You can get a free Dixie cup of Turkey Hill ice cream at The Turkey Hill Experience, 301 Linden St., Columbia, on Sunday. You don’t have to pay the admission fee to get that one free ice cream serving per person.”

“Worker killed at Phoenix Packaging in Mount Joy” – The York Dispatch. Some may remember Phoenix Packaging used to be a Columbia company. The building the company occupied is now home to Gorman Distributing.

Welcome former hotshots | “Former Penn State officials report to jail” – FOX43-TV

Here’s an old story that’s been told around the globe. We first heard it from someone in a post-Soviet central European nation in the Caucuses. It is so true … around the world today!

A sheepherder is tending his flock when a city slicker rolls up in his BMW, hops out and asks, “Hey, if I tell you exactly how many sheep you have, can I take one?” The farmer nods, so the city slicker opens his laptop, calls up some satellite photos, runs some algorithms, and announces, “You have 1,432 sheep.” Impressed, the sheepherder says, “You’re right. Go ahead and take one.” So the city slicker loads one of the animals into the backseat of the car. “Now,” says the shephard, “I’ll bet all my sheep against your car that I can tell you what you do for a living.” A gaming sort, the city slicker says, “Sure.” “You’re a consultant,” says the sheepherder. “Wow!” says the consultant. “How’d you know?” “Well,” says the shephard, “you come from nowhere even though I never asked you to. You drive a flash car, and wear a smart suit. You told me something I already knew. And you don’t know anything about my business. Now give me back my dog.”

That’s one of the phrases flung in a string that asks how to get in touch with a notorious multi-property landlord in Columbia at the “You know you’re from Columbia PA if…” facebook page. The tenant asks, “Does anyone have Israel Weiss as a landlord from best choice realty? We r having major issues with house and i need help contacting him or his maintenance man. Any help would be appreciated.”

and finally …

The June Community Development Committee Meeting Minutes have been posted at the Borough Website.