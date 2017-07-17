NOT FAKE NEWS (and why this country needs newspapers to “speak truth!”): “Immediate action following Boston Globe’s ‘Spotlight’ report on Manchester (NH) VA hospital”

Yesterday, “Veterans Affairs Secretary David J. Shulkin … removed the two top officials at the Manchester VA Medical Center and ordered a ‘top-to-bottom’ review of New Hampshire’s only hospital for veterans.

“Shulkin’s action came within hours after The Boston Globe published a Spotlight Team report detailing what several doctors and other medical staffers allege is dangerously substandard care given at the facility.”

This listing in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster is about Wednesday’s meeting: “ The Historical Architectural Review Board of the Borough of Columbia will meet at 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 19, in council chambers of Borough Hall, 308 Locust St., Columbia. Among the agenda items: 128-132 Locust St. and 45 Bank Ave.; Brian Myers and Benjamin Myers, owners. Conceptual discussion of the proposed demolition of two adjoining two-story brick houses on Locust Street and a modern one-story mobile home on Bank Avenue, to allow construction of a new four-story mixed-use commercial and residential building.

This is the same property that was advertised in this LEGAL NOTICE requesting “special exception(s) and/or variance(s) to construct a mixed use building with a reduction in required off street parking.”

The legal notice references “789 Main Street LLC/Brian Myers” as the requester – 789 Main Street, LLC has several listings on the current Lancaster County Delinquent Tax Report.

This LEGAL NOTICE appears at Lancaster Online: A special meeting of the borough council will be held on Monday, July 24, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. to “determining whether to move forward with acquiring real estate” of the property known as the McGinnis Airport.

Great letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster about “net neutrality” in which the letter writer shares the same rote BS response from Pennsylvania Senator Toomey’s office: “I am encouraged by Chairman Pai’s recent proposal to keep our Internet free from greater government control. Net neutrality threatens the innovation and economic freedom that have made the Internet a powerful catalyst for job creation and growth.” Whichever sycophant wrote the “elected public servant’s response” is simply spouting the GOP line that is sucking up to the Internet providers. Gimme’ a break!

Why are animals so special for humans? Why are people who maim and abuse animals so despicable?

This story will tug at your heart just as yesterday’s facebook page piece about animal abuse revulsed you. “This dog spent 9 months lost in the Idaho mountains. Here’s how she got home to Boise.”

And this is just too cool and right here in Columbia. The Public Art Station. “Inspired by “The World’s Smallest Public Art Station” located in Lancaster, PA, we decided to create our own version for our community in Columbia, PA. We hope you enjoy seeing what others have created, and stop by to leave your mark! – Stop by our Public Art Station at 8th & Chestnut Sts. Leave a little piece of yourself for all to enjoy!”

Cannot resist taking a snapshot each time we walk The Bridge – The River is amazing.

New trolley stop? All the designated parking spaces were filled on Sunday; busy day on the trail and on The River.