six news items | Wednesday, 7/19/17

Nah! The speed limit on Route 222 is not 100 mph. Today’s POLICE LOG in LNP – Always Lancaster lists a man living in Columbia being “charged with DUI, fleeing/eluding police, reckless driving and traffic violations after he fled when troopers tried to stop him for going 104 mph in a 65 mph zone … ”

This is the plan? This is how the state will raise revenue? “Pa. state budget update: House Republicans offer new no-taxes plan to raise revenue” – Penn Live

[Get a new plan, Stan!]

’nuff said!

“Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission tolls are set to rise next January for the tenth year in a row.”

“When it opened in 1940, tolls were supposed to be a temporary measure until the road was paid for in about a decade.” – Keystone Crossroads

Here’s the Turnpike Commission’s history.