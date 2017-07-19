17512 Columbia

six news items | Wednesday, 7/19/17

100MPHNah! The speed limit on Route 222 is not 100 mph. Today’s POLICE LOG in LNP – Always Lancaster lists  a man living in Columbia being “charged with DUI, fleeing/eluding police, reckless driving and traffic violations after he fled when troopers tried to stop him for going 104 mph in a 65 mph zone … ”

gamblingThis is the plan? This is how the state will raise revenue? Pa. state budget update: House Republicans offer new no-taxes plan to raise revenue” Penn Live

[Get a new plan, Stan!]

7-21 music

NNO fireworksfireworks’nuff said!

toll increase“Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission tolls are set to rise next January for the tenth year in a row.”

“When it opened in 1940, tolls were supposed to be a temporary measure until the road was paid for in about a decade.” – Keystone Crossroads

Here’s the Turnpike Commission’s history.

24 - cfd

 

 

 

 

 

