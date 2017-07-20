An interesting possibility surfaced during discussions at the Monday night planning meeting. At the center of the discussion was a sentiment that Columbia should have more owner-occupied structures rather than renter-occupied ones. While Lancaster County is a super-hot real estate market according to this Lancaster Online article, ” in 2014, homeownership dropped to a lower rate than it was in 1994, with a rate of 64%.” – Wikipedia

This Lancaster Online article, “High Real Estate Group buys 4 apartment complexes, hotel for $60M” shows one organization’s belief that renting will be a good investment. Remember, too, that home ownership has been an ideal that receives government suppport. “Homeownership has been promoted as government policy using several means involving mortgage debt and the government sponsored entities Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and the Federal Home Loan Banks, which fund or guarantee $6.5 trillion of assets with the purpose of directly or indirectly promoting homeownership. Homeownership has been further promoted through tax policy which allows a tax deduction for mortgage interest payments on a primary residence. The Community Reinvestment Act also encourages homeownership for low-income earners. The promotion of homeownership by the government through encouraging mortgage borrowing and lending has given rise to debates regarding government policies and the subprime mortgage crisis.” – Wikipedia

In a separate discussion following the meeting, the topic of codes enforcement was thrown into the mix. Is it the rental units that are problematic in Columbia or is it the failure to enforce codes? Certainly rental unit owners as the High Corporation will have exacting standards that will exceed the municipal codes standards.

In situations in which the rental unit owners do not enforce standards, it’s up to the municipality to do its job of code enforcement. Hold the rental unit owners accountable now.

Columbia’s owner-occupied percentage is 58.4% compared with Elizabethtown’s 55.4%. Columbia’s income numbers are significantly lower than the other larger boroughs in the county. Here are the demographic comparisons among Columbia, Ephrata, Elizabethtown and Lititz.

