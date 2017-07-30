Democracy can vanish – seemingly in an instant – any where.

Democracy changes to despotic rule in Venezuela.

Democracy changes to despotic rule in Turkey.

Could it happen here?

“There were setbacks in political rights, civil liberties, or both, in a number of countries rated ‘Free’ by the report, including Brazil, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Hungary, Poland, Serbia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Tunisia, and the United States.” – Freedom House

