Atop page 3 in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster is an article about the continuing problems at Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

So several media sources reported the water leak and subsequent evacuation of residents at the Susquehanna Valley Nursing facility. Columbia Spy reported it. Lancaster Online reported it. The reports stated that (depending on the source) between 50 and 70 residents were moved to a Harrisburg facility.

What’s disturbing is that no notice about the “critical incident” appears at the Susquehanna Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center’s Website. What’s dismaying, is that the facility evidently is unaware of the Guidance for Surveyors, Providers and Suppliers Regarding the New Emergency Preparedness (EP) Rule issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services last year. Facilities have to have emergency plans and they have to exercise them.

“The Pennsylvania Department of Health has fined nursing homes more in the first four months of this year than in the previous three years combined, as regulators started using a more rigorous penalty system after coming under fire for going too lightly on substandard care.” – The Morning Call

NOTICE how the borough of Steelton notifies residents, guests, visitors and everyone about its recent critical incident.

The primary focus has to be on public safety! Just look at what Dare County posted at its website. The Outer Banks in North Carolina have a significant critical incident – caused by human error. In spite of it being a major tourist site, the county alerted everyone (residents, guests and visitors) to evacuate. In spite of losing money, they did the right thing. The nursing and rehabilitation center did not.

Trolley tale asks why Columbia’s owned trolley wasn’t in operation – but last year’s contracted trolley was in town.

Condemnation points perhaps a positive direction that may be being embraced by Columbia’s codes department. There’s a string of “local knowledge” comments about this property at “What’s Happening in Columbia,Pa. and Area – Part 1.”

Promise is the latest project of Cimarron Investments, LLC – Don and Becky Murphy, Columbia’s leading “make it happen” team.

“Cimarron Investments, LLC is a commercial/residential real estate firm specializing in development, renovation, and leasing.” – Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Website

“Trump threat: End health payments unless there’s an overhaul” – The York Dispatch

Duh, ya’ think? “GOP fears political fallout after health care ‘epic fail’” – The York Dispatch

Lancaster County’s Inspections at Lancaster Online.

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.