A month-long events calendar at Columbia’s Public Library.

“Music For Everyone is very excited to announce that today we sent all of the instruments from Park & Taylor schools in Columbia, PA that needed to be repaired to be fixed. We are thrilled to be partnering with Columbia Borough School District and Music Land in this exciting new endeavor. Once these repairs are complete, MFE will have repaired ALL of the instruments needing attention in Columbia school district, just in time for the start of the school year!”

“What’s up Columbia! I will be opening a new tattoo shop on Locust street early Aug or beginning of Sept.” – A facebook post here.

“All the Kmarts in the area closed; all the Sears are closing; and now all the JCPenneys are closing. I’m running out of places to shop.” – A comment from this Philly.com article about three more JCPenney store closings in the Philadelphia area.

Affordable Tesla Model 3 now in production – “Tesla Delivers First Lower-Cost Model 3 Cars” – The New York Times

“Politically charged: do you know where your batteries come from?” – The Conversation



Pretty sad statement – ConsumerAffairs.com gives Wells Fargo Bank a one-star rating for auto loans. Here’s one reason why: “Wells Fargo Forced Unwanted Auto Insurance on Borrowers” – The New York Times

Great idea – this “police taxi” billboard in Mountville warns drivers. – Lancaster Online

