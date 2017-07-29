17512 Columbia

Soggy Saturday news items – 7/29/17

In Everyday Living, In Columbia, Lists, Opinions, Opportunities on July 29, 2017 at 8:36 am

aug calendar.jpgA month-long events calendar at Columbia’s Public Library.

1-lorax

1-nno

music for everyoneMusic For Everyone is very excited to announce that today we sent all of the instruments from Park & Taylor schools in Columbia, PA that needed to be repaired to be fixed. We are thrilled to be partnering with Columbia Borough School District and Music Land in this exciting new endeavor. Once these repairs are complete, MFE will have repaired ALL of the instruments needing attention in Columbia school district, just in time for the start of the school year!”

new tattoo“What’s up Columbia! I will be opening a new tattoo shop on Locust street early Aug or beginning of Sept.” – A facebook post here.

jcp“All the Kmarts in the area closed; all the Sears are closing; and now all the JCPenneys are closing. I’m running out of places to shop.” – A comment from this Philly.com article about three more JCPenney store closings in the Philadelphia area.

tesla 3Affordable Tesla Model 3 now in production – “Tesla Delivers First Lower-Cost Model 3 Cars”The New York Times

Politically charged: do you know where your batteries come from?” – The Conversation

one star bankPretty sad statement – ConsumerAffairs.com gives Wells Fargo Bank a one-star rating for auto loans. Here’s one reason why: “Wells Fargo Forced Unwanted Auto Insurance on Borrowers”The New York Times

0

dui boardGreat idea – this “police taxi” billboard in Mountville warns drivers. – Lancaster Online

www.duicouncil.org Website

18 caregiver facts

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: