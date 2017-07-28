The loss of pride permeates!

This begins a string at the What’s Happening in Columbia,Pa. and Area – Part 1 facebook page.

After a month’s hiatus, the Columbia Borough School District Board of Directors will have a committee of the whole meeting on Thursday, August 3 at 6:00 pm at the District Administration Center, 200 North Fifth Street, Columbia, PA 17512.

This reminder is posted at the School District’s Website:

Beginning with the 2017-18 school year, the Department of Health is requiring all students to be fully immunized by the first day of school. There is no longer an 8-month provisional enrollment period. In addition, all students entering grade 12 will be required to have their second meningococcal vaccine booster by the first day of school. For more information click on the following hyperlink: Immunization School Brochure In today’s LNP – Always Lancaster Old versus new immigrants uneasy in a borough where a river runs by it. “”Maybe we should all sit on our porches and hang out. What they do is not all that removed from what our immigrant families did 50 years ago.” – Penn Live This good deed gone bad begins a string at the “You know you’re from Columbia PA if…” facebook page.