Tuesday – 8/8/17

Columbia Police Department Missing Person report – facebook posts identify her.

Vietnam Veterans: For your October calendar!

Wrightsville suspends police chief – The York Daily Record

“What insolvency looks like” | Gird up Pennsylvanians – The Lebanon Daily News [A column by Col. Frank Ryan, CPA, USMCR (Ret) represents the 101st District in the PA House of Representatives.]

Really? How does that happen? Trusted employee “accused of stealing nearly $1 million from company payroll” – FOX43-TV

Learn about money at FREE financial workshops – next one September 5

In Lebanon, “artist makes statement about heroin abuse” – The Lebanon Daily News

The artist’s facebook page, What Heroin Sounds Like, shares this powerful statement, with this Philly.com video. [It’s what artists can do when channeled to a cause!]

What’s the big deal about the solar eclipse? They happen every couple years or so. But this one is unique, because “on August 21st, the great American eclipse will descend upon the United States, casting its shadow from coast to coast for the first time since 1918. It’s perhaps one of the biggest astronomical events of the decade.” – TheVerge

“Planning To Watch The Eclipse? Here’s What You Need To Protect Your Eyes” – NPR