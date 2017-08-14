17512 Columbia

A portion of an added agenda item to the August borough council meeting

The August borough council meeting was called to order at 7:00 pm by the council president, Kelly Murphy. The entire complement of councillors, the mayor, the borough manager, public works director, the borough’s consultant and solicitor were in attendance. Between 22 and 24 citizens and other persons with business for the borough  were also present.

The meeting was adjourned at 10:22 pm; nearly three and one-half hours after it started.

Columbia news, views & reviews regularly encourages citizens to attend meetings to see and hear the communication exchanges. We maintain it’s insufficient to rely on secondary sources – media reports; accounts from another first-person sources; etc. can provide only a single perspective of what really transpired. Columbia news, views & reviews does audio record all public meetings in accordance with state law. If you want a copy of the recording, contact us by sending an email to 17512@mail.com.

The agenda for this meeting was changed slightly from the preliminary agenda that is posted at this Website and the borough’s Website. The preliminary agenda was also posted at Columbia Spy, the other local media resource that stayed to cover the entire meeting.

A new agenda item, (Paragraph I., 5., a. was added: Tim Hess / Lindsey Brenner regarding 1020 Cloverton Drive.) The FINAL AGENDA appears below.

Here is an audio recording of the first part of the meeting that was Paragraph I., 5., a..

 

FINAL AGENDA page onePage one

FINAL AGENDA page twoPage two

FINAL AGENDA page threepage three

 

